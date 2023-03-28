All Clear: Philly Water Safe To Drink And Unimpacted By Spill, Mayor Says

Four days after a chemical spill into the Delaware River in Bucks County, municipal officials in Philadelphia say the city's tap water was unaffected.

Philly's tap water remains safe to drink and use, said Mayor Jim Kenney in an address late on Tuesday, March 28. As the city's water was not impacted by the spill, all ongoing advisories have been lifted, added the Water Department.

Mayor Kenney thanked "the swift action, caution, and preparedness" of municipal employees in handling the emergency.

"I'm grateful that no residents were exposed to unsafe chemicals in the City’s tap water following the spill," he said.

The latex spill occurred in Bristol Township around midnight on Friday, March 24, prompting officials in Philly to run "hydraulic modeling and sampling results" at the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant for days, as Daily Voice reported.

No contaminants were found anywhere in the Philadelphia water system at any point since Friday, the Water Department noted.

