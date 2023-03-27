Contact Us
No Contaminants In Delaware River, Water Safe Until Tuesday Afternoon: Philly Officials

Mac Bullock
Left: the area potentially affected by the March 24 chemical "release." Right: The Delaware River
Left: the area potentially affected by the March 24 chemical "release." Right: The Delaware River Photo Credit: Philadelphia Water Department // Unsplash/Chris Henry

Municipal officials in Philadelphia say that drinking water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe for residents to drink through 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. 

After a latex spill occurred in Bristol Township around midnight on Friday, March 24, officials had been urging some residents who live along the Delaware River to avoid the drinking water, Daily Voice reported

Now, the Philadelphia Water Department says that "hydraulic modeling and sampling results" indicate the water on tap in the affected areas will remain potable through Tuesday afternoon. 

Since the spill on Friday, no contaminants have been found in the Delaware River, and officials will continue to test and monitor the water with updates available on the city website, the department said. 

"If at any point the water quality sampling indicates a potential impact to the raw water basin at the Baxter Water Treatment Plant, we will notify the public immediately," water authorities added. 

