Alert Issued For Bucks Woman Missing Over One Week

Nicole Acosta
Alicia White
Alicia White Photo Credit: Falls Township PD/Crimewatch PA

Police in Falls Township are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Alicia White was last seen at Newport Village Apartments on Monday, Feb. 28, and last heard from through text on Friday, March 4, local police said.

She is 5'5" tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Police believe she may be in Bensalem and did not provide her age.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Christopher Iacono at 215-949-9100 ext: 447 or via email at c.iacono@fallstwppd.com. 

