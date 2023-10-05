New Details Emerge In Deadly Philadelphia Officer-Involved Shooting

Officers found four shooting victims — three of them dead — at a residence on the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street around 4:50 a.m., Daily Voice reported. They have been identified by multiple outlets as 63-year-old Denise Snead-Doram, 61-year-old Gregory Doram, and 42-year-old Nina O'Brien.

The fourth was left in critical condition.

Snead was identified as the suspect and was said to be driving a blue Honda Pilot, the department said.

Hours later around 7:15 a.m., a PPD lieutenant spotted a blue Pilot in Germantown with a man matching Snead's description in the passenger seat, authorities said.

She turned on her lights but the Honda fled, and officers chased the car to the corner of Ross and East Phil Ellena streets, according to PPD. A police car brought the Honda to a halt after hitting its back bumper.

Officers ordered the driver out of the car and she complied, authorities said. Snead allegedly remained in the passenger seat and police claim he shot at Officer William Betts when he approached the door.

Betts shot back and hit Snead, who was pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center by 9 a.m., authorities said. The officer was not shot but suffered a cut to his hand from broken glass.

A 9mm Taurus handgun was reportedly found in the passenger seat where Snead was sitting.

Betts, a 32-year-old with six years in the department, was placed on administrative leave pending the results of internal investigations and a probe by the DA's Office, they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.