Authorities said Mack was crossing the 3600 block of Spruce Street when he was struck by a Buick Enclave around 5:30 a.m. The driver left the scene while Mack was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died, police said.

Officials said the driver, a 41-year-old woman, reported the accident to authorities at the 18th Police District. Her car was recovered and no arrest had been made as of Thursday morning, police said.

According to 6abc, Mack was an anesthesia technician at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and was walking to work when he was fatally struck.

The crash remains under investigation by detectives.

