It happened on the 4300 block of Griscom Street around 1:45 a.m., PFD said. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the two-story home and took 30 minutes to place the flames under control, according to a spokesperson.

Medics treated two people at the scene and took them to an area hospital, officials said. The blaze displaced four people in total.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin, PFD added.

