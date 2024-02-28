Alleem Borden ran from officers on the 1300 block of North Allison Street in West Philly around 6:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, Philadelphia police said.

He was reportedly being held in connection with a stolen car. The U.S, Marshals say he escaped while being discharged from a hospital.

Video obtained by 6abc shows Borden running with his hands cuffed behind his back. Maggie Kent shared the footage to X.

Later that day, he was seen getting into a vehicle on Hope Street, U.S. Marshals spokesman Rob Clark said.

Then, the following day, investigators identified a Columbia Avenue home where to serve an escape warrant, Clark said. After announcing their presence, Borden ran out of the house and jumped down a 30-foot embankment onto SEPTA tracks below, Clark ells Daily Voice.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward leading to Borden's arrest.

If seen, do not approach. Call 911 or submit a tip to police at 215-686-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.