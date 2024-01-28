Officers from the 8th District responding to a "hospital case" at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, at 8101 State Road, found the unnamed inmate unconscious with blunt force trauma to the head at approximately 9:15 a.m., city police said.

"Despite immediate medical intervention by Medic 17, he was pronounced deceased at 9:43 a.m.," police said in a news release.

The victim's cellmate, a 25-year-old man, was removed from the cell and relocated to a different area within the prison.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

