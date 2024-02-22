Siblings On Road To Recovery After Skook Crash That Killed Grandmother

Elizabeth Ryan, 65, died when another driver struck her car head-on on Feb. 9, Daily Voice reported. Police said it happened on Route 901 near Old Phoenix Road in Cass Township.

Her two grandchildren in the car, 8-year-old Laykin and 6-year-old Kaiden, were also hurt in the crash.

"While Kaiden suffered a broken arm and is recovering at home, Laykin suffered severe internal and spinal injuries and is currently receiving care at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville," wrote Stephanie Buchanan on GoFundMe.

While Laykin is making progress — "thanks in large part to her spunkiness," Stephanie says — a long road to recovery lies ahead as she and doctors work to regain function of her legs.

She will also need inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation after her release from the hospital, Stephanie said.

So far, friends, neighbors, and loved ones have contributed over $10,000 to Laykin and Kaiden's healthcare fund.

"Should any funds remain after their recovery is complete, it will be donated to the wonderful first responders that provided comfort and life-saving care to Beth, Laykin, and Kaiden and Ronald McDonald House Charities," Stephanie said.

According to her obituary from Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Elizabeth Ryan was a lifelong Pottsville resident and "the quintessential Super Mom." She is survived by her brother, her six children and their partners, and her grandchildren, loved ones wrote.

Click here to support Layken and Kaiden's recovery on GoFundMe.com, or here to read Elizabeth Ryan's full obituary from the Republican-Herald.

