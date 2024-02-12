It happened on Route 901 near Old Phoenix Road around 7:30 p.m., troopers wrote in a release.

Rodney Rivers, 46, was driving north in the southbound lane while passing multiple vehicles when he hit a southbound car head-on, authorities said.

The other driver, 65-year-old Elizabeth Ryan of Pottsville, died from her injuries, troopers said. Two children in her car aged 5 and 8 were also severely injured, according to the release.

Rivers, of Youngstown, Ohio, was not hurt, authorities said. He's charged with aggravated assault and multiple traffic offenses in addition to the homicide by vehicle count, court records show.

Rivers was unable to post his $500,000 bail and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22.

