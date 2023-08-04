'Senseless': Hearts Break For West Penn Biz Owner Killed By Dump Truck

Mark T. Boyle, a 35-year-old West Penn Township resident, was hit on the 700 block of Penn Drive around 6 p.m., said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio's Office.

He died from multiple blunt-force injuries and the manner of death was homicide, officials said.

According to WNEP and various other news outlets, Michael Albert, 60, of Scranton, was identified as the driver of the tri-axle truck. Albert was charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, and more, following the intentional incident, according to WNEP.

Condolences poured in for Mark, a local business owner, on Facebook.

In addition to the Coroner's Office, his death is being investigated by West Penn police. The department has not responded to Daily Voice's requests for comment.

