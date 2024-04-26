Gary Redner, executive vice president of Redner's Warehouse Market, was found beaten to death on a neighbor's property on March 9, 2008, according to PSP.

Redner, 55, was last seen leaving Ganley's Pub at 500 Brownsville Road in Sinking Spring around 7 p.m. the night before, troopers say. The bar was only a quarter mile west of his home on the 400 block of Reber’s Bridge Road in Lower Heidelberg.

His car was found parked in his driveway, authorities said.

"It is apparent that he never made it into his home on the evening of March 8, 2008," state police said.

According to a 2018, Reading Eagle report, Redner was divorced and lived alone. Trooper Eric R. Schaeffer of the Reading station told the newspaper the killing might have been "a physical altercation (that) could have gotten out of hand.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered by PSP Tips. Anyone with information can call 1-800-472-8477 or submit a tip online.

