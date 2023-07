Ellis Garman Sr., 44, was found in his car on South 6th Street with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m., police said in a release. He was taken to Reading Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, they added.

Now, authorities have named the suspect as 32-year-old Vincent Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted on an arrest warrant and anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 610-655-6116.

