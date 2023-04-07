Victim ID'd In Deadly West Penn Crash

Authorities have identified the victim who was fatally injured in a car crash in West Penn Township on Thursday afternoon.

William J. Reed, 46, of Andreas, was driving along the 300 block of Lizard Creek Road on April 6 when he lost control of his car around 1:45 p.m., said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office in a release.

Reed's car veered off the street and into a ditch, officials wrote. He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he died from multiple blunt-force injuries at about 5:15 p.m., the coroner said. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation by township police, the release adds.

