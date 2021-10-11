Contact Us
Two AZ Men Arrested For Trafficking Illegal Immigrants In PA

Nicole Acosta
PA State Police car
PA State Police car Photo Credit: PA State Police/FACEBOOK

Two Arizona men are facing charges after police said a traffic stop in Pennsylvania resulted in the discovery of a large amount of cash related to illegal immigrant trafficking.

Erik Guzman, 26, and Martinez Hernandez Gerado, 30, both of Phoenix, were arrested following the incident in Bethel Township (Berks County) around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers with PSP Jonestown saw a 2008 Nissan Armada driving with a temporary Arizona license plate, state police said.

They observed "numerous signs of criminal activity," and the driver agreed to a search of the vehicle, according to state police.

The search yielded a "bulk" of cash, state police said.

The men admitted to receiving the cash in exchange for trafficking illegal immigrants from Arizona to northern states, according to state police.

Both men were charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and transported to Reading central processing.

The investigation is ongoing.

