Teen Suicide Victim Linked To Berks Bank Robbery: State Police

A teenager who took his own life in Berks County was the suspect in a bank robbery one day before, state police say.

An armed thief walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdof Borough just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 carrying a rifle and a backpack, troopers said in a release.

The robber fired one shot toward a bank teller, demanded money, then fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala, they said.

The next day, Wednesday, Jan. 18, state police were executing a search warrant in connection with the robbery at a home on Tulpehocken Forge Road in Heidelberg Township. When they arrived at about 2 p.m., troopers heard a gunshot from inside the house.

They gained entry to the home about three hours later at 5:15 p.m., and found the teen boy dead. The Berks County Coroner's Office has ruled his death a suicide, troopers added.

The youth's identity was not released, though WFMZ reported his age as 16.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.