Stolen Car Found Crashed In Schuylkill County: State Police

The car, an 850i, crashed near Blue Mountain Drive in West Penn Township sometime on Monday, authorities said.

The occupants ran from the crash and police searched a "large perimeter" near Blue Mountain Drive, Route 309, and Fort Franklin Road using drones and canine units, according to troopers.

Around 2 p.m., "an occupant of the vehicle was located and identified by law enforcement," authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Lehigh County Detectives, West Penn Township Police Department, Pottsville Police Department, Lehigh County Special Operations, and Hazleton Police Department, state police added.

