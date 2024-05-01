Philly Dealer With Berks County Ties Had More Than $8 Million In Fentanyl: DA

Ramon Alberto Jimenez-Merejildo was arrested on Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter on Tuesday, April 30, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Jimenez-Merejildo was selling fentanyl in Philadelphia and also "transporting large amounts" to Berks for distribution. Police made several controlled buys from Jimenez-Merejildo during the two-month investigation, the DA's Office said.

During a search of Jimenez-Merejildo's residence at 7105 Brous Avenue in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood, prosecutors said DEA agents found:

257 bricks of Fentanyl/Heroin =(or 12,870 "packets")

$3,407 in U.S. Currency

200 grams of bulk fentanyl

A digital Scale

At a second property in Philly, agents said they found:

16,700 packets of fentanyl/heroin (501 grams)

11.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl/heroin (11,500 grams)

packaging materials and paraphernalia

Authorities said the combined street value of the drugs was over $8 million.

Jimenez-Merejildo's bail was set at $600,000 and the investigation is ongoing, the DA's Office added.

