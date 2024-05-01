Fog/Mist 51°

Philly Dealer With Berks County Ties Had More Than $8 Million In Fentanyl: DA

A Philadelphia man is accused of selling fentanyl and heroin in Berks County, the District Attorney's Office said Wednesday, May 1. 

File photos of fentanyl.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: DEA.gov
Ramon Alberto Jimenez-Merejildo was arrested on Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter on Tuesday, April 30, according to prosecutors. 

Authorities said Jimenez-Merejildo was selling fentanyl in Philadelphia and also "transporting large amounts" to Berks for distribution. Police made several controlled buys from Jimenez-Merejildo during the two-month investigation, the DA's Office said. 

During a search of Jimenez-Merejildo's residence at 7105 Brous Avenue in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood, prosecutors said DEA agents found: 

  • 257 bricks of Fentanyl/Heroin =(or 12,870 "packets")
  • $3,407 in U.S. Currency
  • 200 grams of bulk fentanyl
  • A digital Scale

At a second property in Philly, agents said they found: 

  • 16,700 packets of fentanyl/heroin (501 grams)
  • 11.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl/heroin (11,500 grams)
  • packaging materials and paraphernalia

Authorities said the combined street value of the drugs was over $8 million. 

Jimenez-Merejildo's bail was set at $600,000 and the investigation is ongoing, the DA's Office added. 

