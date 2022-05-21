Remains Of Missing PA Cabbie Found, Passenger Held Responsible For His Death: Police

Police believe they have cracked the mysterious case of a missing Pennsylvania taxi driver, as his remains were found this week.

Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu disappeared on Aug. 8 2021, just after picking up a passenger, Johnny Palaguachi, in his 2015 Toyota Corolla, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

Human remains found near Old Church Road in North Heidelberg Township on May 20 were confirmed to be those of De La Rosa-Abreu, Tornielli said.

Palaguachi was subsequently arrested and charged with Criminal Homicide, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Evidence, and Theft by Unlawful Taking.

De La Rosa-Abreu's family was desperate for his return, especially for the sake of his daughter.

