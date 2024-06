Scarlato, 55, suffered cervical spine fractures after an "at-home swimming incident," said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died from his injuries on Monday morning, June 24.

His death was ruled accidental, the Coroner's Office said.

Scarlato was a member at Tresckow Hosey in West Hazleton.

