Swimmer Drowns In Schuylkill River In Reading, Officials Say

Reading firefighters said the male victim was seen going into the water near "Penske Beach" and never came back out. Dive crews recovered his body and he was pronounced dead at this scene, first responders said.

Authorities did not report his name.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time," City Hall said in a statement on Monday, July 1.

"The reality is that accidents occur, and sometimes, even under the best of circumstances, the consequences are dire."

"Rivers, including the Schuylkill, can be fraught with hazards such as currents, underwater vines and branches, and submerged rocks which increase the possibility that a swimmer could face danger."

City Hall officials and firefighters said residents should stay out of the river and choose "designated areas" to swim instead.

"To help ensure safety, residents and visitors are encouraged to use facilities such as Schlegel Park pool, Wacky Water Wednesdays, and the splash pads that exist at playgrounds around the city, which provide safe and enjoyable environments for water play," they said.

"Additionally, residents may also consider utilizing other local pool facilities such as the Clinton Street Pool operated by the Olivet Boys and Girls Club, College Manor Pool, and indoor pools available at Reading Senior High School and Northwest Elementary School."

