Reading Gunman Arrested While Asking Livestream Viewers To Send Him Money To Flee: Police

A man's social media profile helped investigators in Reading identify him as the gunman in a shooting, they said.

Roberto Torres-Pérez, 41, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a social media livestream in which he asked his viewers for money to flee, authorities said.

Torres-Perez had been accused of shooting another man in the area of Muhlenberg Street and Wunder Street around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

An ensuing investigation identified Torres-Perez as the alleged shooter and a warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Police were able to identify his location from the video, which was still livestreaming when he was arrested, they said.

Torres-Perez was charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.

The 41-year-old victim's condition was not immediately specified as of Thursday, Sept. 15. Police previously said the victim was expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at (877) 373-9913.

