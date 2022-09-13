Man Shot In Reading, Possible Suspect In Custody: Police

A possible suspect is in custody in Reading after a shooting left one man injured on Tuesday, Sept. 13, authorities said.

Officers responded to the shooting scene on the 1100 block of Muhlenberg Street, where they found a 41-year-old gunshot victim around 8 p.m., a city spokesperson said citing the Reading Police Department.

The unidentified man was taken to Reading Hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.

Police had a person in custody as of 9:25 p.m., but they couldn't immediately confirm if that person was the shooter.

There is no risk to public safety and the investigation remains ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

