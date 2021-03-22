Reading Firefighters Tackle Early Morning Storage Shed Blaze

Reading firefighters tackled a blaze that broke out in a storage shed early Monday morning, authorities said.

Fire crews were dispatched to Route 625 Storage on New Holland Road for multiple calls reporting fire from a storage shed around 5:40 a.m., according to Reading Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that three units were on fire, and gained entry into the units to further extinguish the heavy blaze, authorities said.

Crews utilized four hoses to extinguish the fire which was placed under control around 6:10 a.m., authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

