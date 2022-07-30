'Planned' Confrontation Results In Triple Shooting In Berks County: Report

Police in Berks County are seeking information in a triple shooting that happened on Thursday, July 28, WFMZ reports.

Three men were shot during a planned confrontation in a parking lot at the Springwood Garden Apartments in Spring Township around 8 p.m., the outlet says.

One of the victims was released from the hospital, while the other two remain in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

