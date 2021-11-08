Contact Us
PD: Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Co-Worker At Duck Farm In Berks County

Nicole Acosta
Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Ltd duck farm
Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Ltd duck farm Photo Credit: Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Ltd/Facebook

Charges were filed against a man accused of sexually assaulting his 21-year-old co-worker at a duck farm in Berks County, authorities said.

The victim told officers she was sexually assaulted by her co-worker, Axel Sarceno, 45, at Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Ltd duck farm in Hamburg on July 15, according to the Tilden Township Police Department.

A criminal complaint was filed against Sarceno on Aug. 11 for misdemeanor indecent assault by force, misdemeanor harassment by communication, and summary harassment.

Berks County Detectives assisted in the investigation.

