Batten coached the Boyertown Black Bears of the Boyertown Midget Baseball League, friends said on GoFundMe.

"Coach Steve was a major contributor to BMBL as a coach from t-ball all the way to majors and advanced play," organizers wrote. "He served as the president of the Jr. Division and has been a board member and the director of marketing."

"Steve Batten will remain one of the most passionate individuals when it comes to promoting a positive mindset and energy for young athletes and creating a passion for life."

He was also a coach for Boyertown Optimist Basketball.

Friends and BMBL colleagues shared tributes on Facebook.

The GoFundMe effort has raised over $16,000 as of Friday, May 31. Organizers say the money will benefit Batten's wife and their two children.

Click here to view the fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.

