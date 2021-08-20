NY Passenger Killed In Berks County Crash

A New York woman died after sustaining injuries in a crash in Berks County Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Richard Swartz, 50, of Shippensburg, PA was parked on the shoulder of I-78 westbound in the area of mile marker 8.5 in Bethel Township around 4:50 p.m. when Alan Barton, 41, of Blue Point, NY, struck Swartz's car at an "unsafe speed," according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Barton got out of the car on his own, while his front passenger, KellyAnn Mooney, 40, had to be extracted by emergency responders, police said.

The 13-year-old and 6-year-old back passengers were assisted out of the car, authorities said.

Mooney was pronounced dead at the scene by the Berks County Coroner’s Office.

All of the occupants were taken to Reading Hospital. Barton was left with serious injuries, police said.

Swartz was transported to Hershey Medical Center for unspecified injuries.

All of the occupants in the car driven by Barton were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, police said.

