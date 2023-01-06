Lycoming Teen Killed In Crash On Highway: Report

A 17-year-old girl in Lycoming County is dead following an accident on Northway Road early on Friday, Jan. 6, according to a report by the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Hailey Bilbay of Loyalsock was thrown from her car as the vehicle flipped over on the 4000 block of Northway Road in Eldred Township, the outlet wrote. The teen was pronounced dead at UPMC Hospital at 8:55 a.m.

Troopers blocked off Northway Road Friday morning to investigate the scene, but the cause of the crash is still unclear, the newspaper says. No other vehicles were reported to be involved.

Loved ones took to social media Friday afternoon to post tributes to the late 17-year-old.

Click here for the full story from the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.