Berks Daily Voice
Knife, Toy Guns Seized From Students At Reading High School: PD

Reading High School
Reading High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A knife and toy guns were seized from multiple students at Reading High School on Wednesday, April 27, authorities said.

Two students were removed from the building after responding officers arrived to assist in a search and discovered them with a knife, the school district said on its website.

Another student was thought to be in possession of what appeared to be a firearm, prompting a lockdown around 10:30 a.m., police said.

Two students' searches yielded a plastic toy gun with a blaze orange tip and a Nerf-style gun, according to police.

Both students were in police custody, along with a third student who was identified during the investigation, police said.

The lockdown was lifted at 11:05 a.m.

