ID Sought For Suspects In Deadly Shooting Of 28-Year-Old Reading Dad

Police in Reading are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects they believe are connected to a shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old dad and injured another.

Surveillance video released on Friday, Aug. 26 shows two masked men who were seen in the area just minutes before the shooting on the 300 block of McKnight Street around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, Reading police said.

Josmar Ceballos, of Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second shooting victim -- a 49-year-old man -- was taken to Tower Health Reading Hospital, where he was expected to survive.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was launched in honor of Ceballos, who leaves behind a wife and two-year-old daughter.

"Letty was heavily involved in his community and giving back to anyone in need, he would give the shirt off of his back with no hesitation," reads the fundraiser, started by Tony Valadez.

It had raised nearly $150 as of Friday, Aug. 16.

"This loss has left heavy hearts in so many people, please share and donate anything possible for his funeral expenses and daughter's trust fund," Valadez added.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact The Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373 -9913.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.