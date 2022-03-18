ID Of Driver Killed In Wrong-Way Route 222 Crash Released: Report

An 82-year-old driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 222 in Wyomissing (Berks County), WFMZ reports.

Matthew Rourke, of Lenhartsville, was driving in the opposite direction of traffic in the northbound lanes of the highway when he struck a car, causing it to hit a third car around 10 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.

Rourke was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other drivers were taken to Reading Hospital for treatment, according to the outlet.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

