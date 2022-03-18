Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Plumbing Issue Unearths Decomposed Body Under PA Mobile Home: State Police
Police & Fire

ID Of Driver Killed In Wrong-Way Route 222 Crash Released: Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
An 82-year-old driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 222 in Wyomissing (Berks County).
An 82-year-old driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 222 in Wyomissing (Berks County). Photo Credit: Pixabay/publicdomainpictures

An 82-year-old driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 222 in Wyomissing (Berks County), WFMZ reports.

Matthew Rourke, of Lenhartsville, was driving in the opposite direction of traffic in the northbound lanes of the highway when he struck a car, causing it to hit a third car around 10 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.

Rourke was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other drivers were taken to Reading Hospital for treatment, according to the outlet. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.