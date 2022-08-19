Contact Us
Police & Fire

Gunman Wanted In Reading Homicide Nabbed In Puerto Rico

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel."
Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel." Photo Credit: Reading PD

A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested in Puerto Rico Friday, Aug. 19 in connection with the killing of a Reading man last month, officials said.

Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel" is accused of shooting Edwin Rivera-Valentin on the 400 block of Spring Garden Street on Sunday, July 31, Reading police said.

Rivera-Valentin was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Cepeda-Morales was identified as the gunman and later charged with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams has approved his extradition to Berks County, a city spokesman confirmed.

