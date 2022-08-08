Man Wanted For Murder In Reading: Police

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a 20-year-old wanted man.

Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel" is wanted on first and third-degree murder charges, as well as aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting death of Edwin Rivera-Valentin, Reading police said.

Rivera-Valentin was found dead on the 400 Block of Spring Garden Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373 -9913.

