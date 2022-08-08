Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: 22-Year-Old Amazon Worker Dies Days After Crash At PA Fulfillment Center: Coroner
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Murder In Reading: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel."
Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel." Photo Credit: Reading PD/PA Crimestoppers

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a 20-year-old wanted man.

Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel" is wanted on first and third-degree murder charges, as well as aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting death of Edwin Rivera-Valentin, Reading police said.

Rivera-Valentin was found dead on the 400 Block of Spring Garden Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373 -9913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.