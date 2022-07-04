Contact Us
Gunman Wanted In PA Shooting Captured In Upstate NY

Onephree aka Arthur Blackwell
Onephree aka Arthur Blackwell Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

A 52-year-old gunman wanted on attempted murder charges in a Reading, Pennsylvania shooting was captured by members of the US Marshals Service in upstate New York, authorities said.

Onephree, also known as Arthur Blackwell, was arrested in Buffalo, NY on Thursday, April 7, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said. 

He had been wanted since a shooting on Thursday, March 10 in the 1000 block of North 5th Street, the chief said.

Onephree was also charged with aggravated assault and burglary. He is currently incarcerated and awaiting arraignment in a New York State prison, police said.

The Reading Police Department is requesting that anyone with information please contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877)-373-9913.

