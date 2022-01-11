Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Fired
Police & Fire

Contractor Agrees To Meet With Officer Posing As Girl, 13, In Undercover Sting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
classroom
classroom Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

A 34-year-old man who agreed to meet with an officer posing as a minor was arrested in an undercover sting, authorities in Berks County said.

Jeremy Kreiser, of Fleetwood, messaged a social media account and agreed to meet the 13-year-old girl -- who was actually an undercover officer -- outside of an elementary school in Reading where he had been working as a private construction contractor, Reading police said.

When he went out to meet the "girl" on Tuesday, he was arrested, according to police.

The Reading School District was immediately notified by police.

The school has not been specified to the public.

Kreiser has been charged with attempted unlawful contact of a minor and attempted indecent assault.

He was sent to Berks County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 21, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.