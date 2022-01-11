Contractor Agrees To Meet With Officer Posing As Girl, 13, In Undercover Sting: Police

A 34-year-old man who agreed to meet with an officer posing as a minor was arrested in an undercover sting, authorities in Berks County said.

Jeremy Kreiser, of Fleetwood, messaged a social media account and agreed to meet the 13-year-old girl -- who was actually an undercover officer -- outside of an elementary school in Reading where he had been working as a private construction contractor, Reading police said.

When he went out to meet the "girl" on Tuesday, he was arrested, according to police.

The Reading School District was immediately notified by police.

The school has not been specified to the public.

Kreiser has been charged with attempted unlawful contact of a minor and attempted indecent assault.

He was sent to Berks County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 21, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.