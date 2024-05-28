The twister was first reported on the west side of town., Mahanoy fire officials said. By 10 p.m., the borough had issued an official declaration of disaster and all residents were ordered to stay indoors.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at the Citizens Fire Company for displaced residents within the hour.

The National Weather Service's State College station had called for severe thunderstorms in much of Schuylkill County, including Mahanoy City, on Monday night. Officials are still surveying the damage as of midday Tuesday, May 28.

