Berks Man KO'd Cop And Stole His TASER, Jury Finds

A Berks County man was convicted of wrestling away a police officer's TASER device and then knocking him unconscious, authorities say.

Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown, was found guilty of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day trial, said District Attorney John T. Adams in a statement Friday, January 27.

The charges stemmed from a June 2020 incident, when police were called to a Sheetz in Caernarvon Township for a reported public disturbance. On arrival, officers found Aharonian, who they claimed "quickly became belligerent and non-compliant" when confronted.

During a conversation with an officer, police said Aharonian slammed his car door on the cop's hand, beginning a fight. The officer was able to grab his TASER device during the scuffle and use it on Aharonian, but it had "little effect," the department wrote.

Aharonian even briefly took control of the TASER, officials said. The officer wrestled it back, only to be knocked out when Aharonian landed a haymaker to his head. A bystander subdued Aharonian with an armlock until the officer came to, according to officials.

He'll return to court on March 13 for a sentencing hearing, court documents show.

