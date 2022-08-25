Berks County Man Charged With Raping Two Girls Over Course Of Several Years

A Berks County man was arrested on a slew of charges Wednesday, Aug. 17 for sexually abusing two girls over the course of five years, authorities said.

James D. Fisher, 59, remained held Thursday, Aug. 25 in the Berks County Jail on an unrelated offense, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.

An investigation into Fisher began on Monday, July 11, after the Central Berks Regional Police Department received a complaint from two girls who claimed that they had been sexually abused by Fisher when they were seven years old, authorities said.

The alleged sexual abuse happened between 2011 and 2016, prosecutors said.

In separate interviews, both victims claimed that the abuse happened at a home on Friedensburg Road in Lower Alsace Township.

Fisher has been charged with the following offenses:

Three counts of rape of a child

Two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse

Three counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child

Three counts of aggravated indecent assault

Two counts of indecent assault

Two counts of corruption of minors

Two counts of endangering the welfare of children

Fisher was arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 23 before a judge who set bail at $500,000.

