Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Belligerent Drunk Man Assaults Berks Hotel Employee, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Chris Petrovich
Chris Petrovich Photo Credit: Wyomissing Police Department

A man was arrested for drunkenly fighting with the employees and guests of a Berks County hotel over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the hotel around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found Chris Petrovich, 35, already on the floor being subdued by another hotel guest, according to Wyomissing police.

He was "highly intoxicated, yelling and initially resisted being handcuffed," police said.

He reportedly grabbed the hotel employee and pushed her against a wall. When she yelled for help, other guests intervened and were also assaulted, police said.

Petrovich was eventually controlled and taken to the hospital to be evaluated. 

When he was released from the hospital, he was transferred to central processing.

Petrovich was charged with simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.