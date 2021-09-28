Belligerent Drunk Man Assaults Berks Hotel Employee, Police Say

A man was arrested for drunkenly fighting with the employees and guests of a Berks County hotel over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the hotel around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found Chris Petrovich, 35, already on the floor being subdued by another hotel guest, according to Wyomissing police.

He was "highly intoxicated, yelling and initially resisted being handcuffed," police said.

He reportedly grabbed the hotel employee and pushed her against a wall. When she yelled for help, other guests intervened and were also assaulted, police said.

Petrovich was eventually controlled and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

When he was released from the hospital, he was transferred to central processing.

Petrovich was charged with simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.