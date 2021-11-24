Arrest Made In Broad Daylight Killing Of Berks Man, 30

Berks County investigators have made an arrest in connection with the broad-daylight killing of a 30-year-old Exeter man on the streets of Reading.

Aeneas O’Brien, 19, fatally shot Leonard King Jr. in the 500 block of Penn Street near 6th Street around 1:20 p.m. Monday, Reading police chief Richard Tornielli said in a Wednesday release.

The two men were involved in "some type of altercation" before the gunfire broke out, police previously said.

The incident apparently started when King began yelling obscenities as he crossed the street, WFMZ reports citing court documents.

Meanwhile, surveillance footage shows O'Brien getting out of his car and arguing with King before pulling out a gun and shooting him, the news outlet says.

King was later pronounced dead at Reading Hospital, police said.

O'Brien was arrested Tuesday afternoon without incident at a home in the 1700 block of North 16th Street, according to police.

In addition to first-degree murder, he was charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and firearm offenses, public court records show.

He was sent to Berks County Jail with bail denied, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

