Mostly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

PA Teen Opening For Rock Legend Pat Benatar

A teenage Pennsylvania singer is opening for the rock singer Pat Benatar at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Resort in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, July 28, according to her Facebook page. 

Gracie Jane Sinclair (left) and Pat Benatar (right).
Gracie Jane Sinclair (left) and Pat Benatar (right). Photo Credit: Jillian PikoraInstagram/graciejanesinclair (left); Pat Benatar. (2023, July 25). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pat_Benatar (right)
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Gracie Jane Sinclair, a 19-year-old from Dorrance Township, Luzerne County, is set to take the stage before the legendary rock singer at 8 p.m.

A graduate of Crestwood High School in Mountain Top, Sinclair's most recent release was the February single, "Like Before," per her Spotify page

She is also known to perform cover songs of classic rock and country hits, including Martina McBride's "Independence Day" and The Eagles' "Hotel California," and is an aspiring actress, according to her YouTube channel

The singer is fresh off an appearance on PA Live, where she performed on Tuesday, July 25. 

Sinclair is also slated to perform at the Nuangola Art Fest in Luzerne County on Saturday, July 29 at noon and at Snapper's Bar and Grill in Factoryville, Wyoming County on Sunday, July 30. 

"I seem to keep getting busier and busier?" she wrote on Facebook. "I guess that’s a good thing." 

Click here for more tour dates and information

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE