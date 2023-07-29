PA Teen Opening For Rock Legend Pat Benatar

Gracie Jane Sinclair, a 19-year-old from Dorrance Township, Luzerne County, is set to take the stage before the legendary rock singer at 8 p.m.

A graduate of Crestwood High School in Mountain Top, Sinclair's most recent release was the February single, "Like Before," per her Spotify page.

She is also known to perform cover songs of classic rock and country hits, including Martina McBride's "Independence Day" and The Eagles' "Hotel California," and is an aspiring actress, according to her YouTube channel.

The singer is fresh off an appearance on PA Live, where she performed on Tuesday, July 25.

Sinclair is also slated to perform at the Nuangola Art Fest in Luzerne County on Saturday, July 29 at noon and at Snapper's Bar and Grill in Factoryville, Wyoming County on Sunday, July 30.

"I seem to keep getting busier and busier?" she wrote on Facebook. "I guess that’s a good thing."

