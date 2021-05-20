Winning Lottery Ticket For $100K Powerball Sold in Berks County

A winning Powerball Pick Five ticket was sold in Berks County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 329 Main Street in Blandon.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Wednesday's drawing, 11-13-55-56-69, and the red Powerball 4.

The $1 Power Play option raised the value from $50,000 because the Power Play multiplier was two.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

