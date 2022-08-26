PA Dentist Hit With New Charges After Seven More Sexual Misconduct Victims Come Forward: Report

A Pennsylvania dentist previously accused of sexual misconduct against an employee and a patient, will be facing additional charges after seven more victims came forward, WFMZ reports.

Scott Parkinson, owner of Tremont Dentistry in Tremont Borough, was arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23 on charges including, sexual extortion, indecent assault, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, harassment, simple assault, and open lewdness, court records show.

The new female victims, which include several employees, claim that 58-year-old Parkinson, of Orwigsburg, either inappropriately touched them or exposed himself on multiple occasions that span back to 2017, according to the news outlet.

The allegations against Parkinson were first brought to light earlier this month after a former employee and patient accused him of similar behavior. Parkinson remained held in Schuylkill County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to court records.

