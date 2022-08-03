Contact Us
PA Dentist Accused Of Exposing Himself To Employee, Groping Patient: Report

Nicole Acosta
Dr. Scott Parkinson
Dr. Scott Parkinson Photo Credit: StockSnap (Pixabay)/inset: Dr. Scott M. Parkinson Family & Laser Dentistry (Facebook)

A 58-year-old Pennsylvania dentist was arrested for sexual extortion and indecent assault, among other offenses, in connection with incidents involving one of his employees and a patient, PennLive reports.

Scott Parkinson, owner of Tremont Dentistry in Tremont Borough, is accused of touching a patient's buttocks during surgery on Dec. 21, 2017, the outlet says. He apparently never charged her for the procedure after she confronted him about his behavior.

Then, between May and July 2022, Parkinson, of Orwigsburg, inappropriately touched a now-former worker's leg and tried to kiss her, according to the outlet. On another occasion, he allegedly exposed himself to the woman and rubbed his genitals on her.

Parkinson was arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 2 on the following charges, court records show:

  • Sexual Extortion
  • Indecent Assault
  • Indecent Exposure
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Harassment 

He was quickly released from custody after posting a $25,000 bail bond, according to court papers.

Parkinson's dental practice opened in 1989, its website says, and has since earned five-star reviews on Google.

Click here for more from PennLive.

