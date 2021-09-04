Feds: Rapping Philly Bloods Member Who Sold Drugs With Mom Gets 15 Years In Meth, Heroin Sting

A 29-year-old reputed gang member and Internet rapper was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for selling nearly two pounds of meth and heroin to an undercover Pennsylvania State Police detective, authorities said.

Wiretaps caught conversations among Louis "Trouble" Morales, suppliers and customers during a three-month joint investigation of the FBI and State Police, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.

The investigators learned that Morales -- a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Philadelphia Chapter -- had access to a "seemingly endless supply" of methamphetamine, Williams said.

Morales worked alongside his mom, who trafficked marijuana, as well as others tied to a Mexican drug cartel, the U.S. attorney said.

“Morales and his co-conspirators pumped huge quantities of deadly, addictive drugs into Reading and its surrounding communities,” Williams said.

Authorities caught him after Morales, also known as "Troub93," sold more than 800 grams of meth and heroin to an undercover State Police trooper in three separate deals in May and June of 2019, she said.Morales took a deal from the government rather than go to trial, pleading guilty last October to three drug-related felonies in exchange for leniency.

Because there's no parole in the federal prison system, he'll to serve just about all of the time.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward G. Smith also sentenced Morales to five years of supervised release and fined him $2,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Ashenfelter is handing the case for the government.

