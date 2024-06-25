Pursuit Of Teen In Stolen Car Ends With Fiery Crash: Reading Police

Officers spotted the vehicle near North 3rd and Washington streets around 1:30 a.m.

When they tried to pull it over, the 15-year-old driver fled into Muhlenberg Township where he lost control and crashed, according to officials. The car caught fire before police removed the driver from the vehicle, RPD said.

The teen is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and multiple traffic-related offenses. He is being charged as a juvenile and is not currently in custody, police said.

A 13-year-old passenger who was also in the car was not charged, they added.

There was no word any injuries.

