Fair 87°

SHARE

Pursuit Of Teen In Stolen Car Ends With Fiery Crash: Reading Police

A juvenile who led police on a chase in a stolen car has been charged, Reading Police announced on Monday, June 24. 

Washington and North 3rd streets; Reading police

Washington and North 3rd streets; Reading police

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite); Reading Police (overlay)
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Officers spotted the vehicle near North 3rd and Washington streets around 1:30 a.m.

When they tried to pull it over, the 15-year-old driver fled into Muhlenberg Township where he lost control and crashed, according to officials. The car caught fire before police removed the driver from the vehicle, RPD said. 

The teen is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and multiple traffic-related offenses. He is being charged as a juvenile and is not currently in custody, police said. 

A 13-year-old passenger who was also in the car was not charged, they added. 

There was no word any injuries. 

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE