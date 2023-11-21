'Large-Scale' Drug Traffickers Wanted In Berks County: DA

Of the 29 men charged as part of the DA's "Operation Knockout" last month, all except for 44-year-old Jeffrey Kanelos and 34-year-old Moises Franco are in custody, authorities said.

Both men are Reading residents and face multiple felony charges including corrupt organizations and conspiracy, said officials.

Roughly $1.5 million in cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs were seized from properties across Berks County in early October as part of the operation, prosecutors said previously.

The drugs, according to the DA's Office, were being supplied by a source who had "direct links to a Mexican cartel."

All but seven suspects were in custody within a week of the raids, authorities said. Five more were arrested since Oct. 20:

Robert Quinter, 64, of Reading, was arrested by Exeter police during a traffic stop on Oct. 21.

Angel Castillo-Cruz, 36, of Toms River, New Jersey, turned himself in on Oct. 26.

Rahim Shakir Mathies, 41 of Reading, turned himself in on Oct. 26.

Ramiro Gonzalez, 45, of Reading, turned himself in on Oct. 27.

Jose Lopez, 47, of Reading, turned himself in on Nov. 15.

Anyone with information on Kanelos and Franco are asked to call Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.

