7 Suspected Drug Dealers With 'Links To Mexican Cartel' Sought By Berks DA

Roughly $1.5 million in cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other substances were seized by authorities in recent weeks as part of their effort targeting a "large-scale drug trafficking organization" based in and around Reading, officials have said.

The organization, according to the DA's Office, was being supplied by a source who had "direct links to a Mexican cartel."

Only 18 of the suspects were in custody when authorities announced "Operation Knockout" last week, but four more have since been arrested:

Rodrigo Marin-Betancourt, 54, was captured by FBI agents in Selma, Texas, and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Anthony Ridall, 33, of Bernville, surrendered to police.

Jackson Baez-Colon, 37, of Reading, surrendered to police.

Eliezer Ortiz, 39, of Reading, was arrested during a traffic stop in Wyomissing.

These seven remain at large, according to Berks County officials:

Anyone with information can call Berks County detectives at 610-478-7171.

