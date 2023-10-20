Mostly Cloudy 68°

7 Suspected Drug Dealers With 'Links To Mexican Cartel' Sought By Berks DA

A week after "Operation Knockout" saw 29 accused drug dealers charged in Berks County, prosecutors say seven of them are still on the run. 

Angel Castillo-Cruz, Jose Lopez, Jeffrey Kanelos, Moises Franco, Ramiro Gonzalez, and Robert Quinter. Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office
Mac Bullock
Roughly $1.5 million in cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other substances were seized by authorities in recent weeks as part of their effort targeting a "large-scale drug trafficking organization" based in and around Reading, officials have said. 

The organization, according to the DA's Office, was being supplied by a source who had "direct links to a Mexican cartel."

Only 18 of the suspects were in custody when authorities announced "Operation Knockout" last week, but four more have since been arrested: 

  • Rodrigo Marin-Betancourt, 54, was captured by FBI agents in Selma, Texas, and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. 
  • Anthony Ridall, 33, of Bernville, surrendered to police. 
  • Jackson Baez-Colon, 37, of Reading, surrendered to police. 
  • Eliezer Ortiz, 39, of Reading, was arrested during a traffic stop in Wyomissing. 

These seven remain at large, according to Berks County officials: 

Anyone with information can call Berks County detectives at 610-478-7171. 

