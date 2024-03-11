A Few Clouds and Windy 42°

Ke'Sean Williams Charged In West Wyomissing Shooting: PD

A teenager is in police custody after one man was shot in the leg in West Wyomissing on Friday night, March 8, authorities say. 

West Lawn Avenue in West Wyomissing; Spring Twp. police.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Spring Twp. Police Facebook
Mac Bullock
Ke'Sean Williams, 18, of Wyomissing, is charged with attempted homicide, attempted aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment, said Spring Township police in a release.  

Officers were called to West Lawn Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reported gunfire, according to the department. They found the victim and several others fleeing the scene, the release says. 

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, authorities said. Investigators believe there were multiple shooters. 

Williams was arrested and held at the Berks County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 19. 

