Ke'Sean Williams, 18, of Wyomissing, is charged with attempted homicide, attempted aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment, said Spring Township police in a release.

Officers were called to West Lawn Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reported gunfire, according to the department. They found the victim and several others fleeing the scene, the release says.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, authorities said. Investigators believe there were multiple shooters.

Williams was arrested and held at the Berks County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 19.

